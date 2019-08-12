Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires 256,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey acquired 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,995,200.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Downey acquired 79,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$49,770.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Patrick Downey acquired 4,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,790.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Patrick Downey acquired 462,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$221,760.00.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.76. 126,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67. Orezone Gold Corp has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 13.11. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORE shares. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

