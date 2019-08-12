Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $7,893,354.08 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 354,917 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.24 per share, with a total value of $7,893,354.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 538,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $12,467,028.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 686,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,025,200.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 1,609,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,937,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 87.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,819,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,796,000 after buying an additional 1,319,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,370,000 after buying an additional 243,762 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 97.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

