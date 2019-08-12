Insider Buying: SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Director Paul G. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIGA Technologies stock remained flat at $$5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,525. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,269,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 268,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 49,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 58,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

