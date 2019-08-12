Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells 5,008 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $318,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $36,279.10.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 75 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $3,378.00.

Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.54. 357,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $67.49.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,265,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 113,995 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 426,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 166,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $20,694,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Acacia Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

