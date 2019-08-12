Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Insider Sells 17,979 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $7,745,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chemed stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $430.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.02. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $433.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

