Insider Selling: Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Insider Sells 48,300 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $927,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $18.51. 104,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

