Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Sells 9,981 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,374. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,775,000 after purchasing an additional 347,672 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.