Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $107,679.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,394.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. 168,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.99 million, a PE ratio of 147.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.98. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

