Insider Selling: Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Dan Marriott sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $18,072,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. 1,160,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $16,901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $4,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $10,383,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

