InsurePal Hits One Day Volume of $251,096.00 (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. InsurePal has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurePal token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last week, InsurePal has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.78 or 0.04344545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsurePal is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

