Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 439,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $7,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $45.87. 6,062,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

