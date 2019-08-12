Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.60. 17,636,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

