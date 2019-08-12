Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICPT. Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $243.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.86.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. 90,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,206. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,572.61%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $46,802.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

