InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.80

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 5668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

In other news, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $975,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $44,091.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,323.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $42,421,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 179,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 125,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

