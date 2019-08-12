International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 29th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

International Game Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

