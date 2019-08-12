International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $85.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $86.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $72.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $325.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.10 million, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $390.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 0.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 1,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,260. The company has a market capitalization of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.00 and a beta of -0.31. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

