International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.80 Million

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $85.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $86.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $72.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $325.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.10 million, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $390.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 0.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 1,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,260. The company has a market capitalization of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.00 and a beta of -0.31. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.