International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) Short Interest Update

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

International Speedway stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.69. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Speedway will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of International Speedway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in International Speedway by 273.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

