Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553,532 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 479,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,506.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.91. 834,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

