inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.65. 167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,665. inTEST has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 239,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

INTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

