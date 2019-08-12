Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.56

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.56 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.38 ($0.45), with a volume of 5227859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.82 ($0.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intu Properties to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intu Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 92.54 ($1.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.66. The firm has a market cap of $465.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

In other Intu Properties news, insider Robert Allen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

