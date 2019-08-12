Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.22

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 7057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

