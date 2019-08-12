Investec Asset Management LTD Purchases 554,180 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 587.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,180 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Cameco worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $35,531,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 95.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,224,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,389,000 after buying an additional 3,045,011 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 55.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,001,155 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $9,992,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 56,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

