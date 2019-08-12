Investec Asset Management LTD Purchases 59,315 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,315 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF alerts:

UAE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.