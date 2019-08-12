Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.11. 166,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

