Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Reaches $7.77 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $8,429.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00264069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.01252417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

