Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $955,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,210 shares of company stock worth $2,650,844. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

