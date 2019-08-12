IOStoken (IOST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.00 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and DDEX. During the last seven days, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.30 or 0.04353580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOStoken is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, Coineal, Hotbit, BitMax, Zebpay, Kucoin, GOPAX, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, IDAX, ABCC, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, BitMart, Binance, Koinex, BigONE, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue, Bitkub, Upbit, Bithumb, DDEX, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, OKEx, Livecoin and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

