IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Million

Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report $11.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $11.70 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $42.66 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.31 million to $50.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%.

Several research firms have commented on IRIX. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 27.5% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92.

IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

