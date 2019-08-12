Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,179.32. 22,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,765. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,149.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $836.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

