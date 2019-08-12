iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lowered by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,754 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.8% of Milestone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357,672 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,849 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,262,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,958,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 865,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 771,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,170,517. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84.

