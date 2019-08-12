iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.8% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.07. 8,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

