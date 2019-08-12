iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,987,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,464,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,667. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

