iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,005.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.21. 164,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39.

