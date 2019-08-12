iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,063,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.10. 584,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,296,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

