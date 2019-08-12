iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

EEM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. 1,476,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,834,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

