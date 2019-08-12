iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.37. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,177. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

