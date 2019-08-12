iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Stake Raised by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESML traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.17. 11,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96.

