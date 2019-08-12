iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up about 2.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 406.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.81. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,874. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $159.30 and a 52 week high of $228.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.65.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.