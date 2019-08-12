iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $123.79. 65,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.