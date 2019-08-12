Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 47.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,289,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127,856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 298.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,388,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,014 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 79.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,142,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,845 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2,617.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,416,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,417 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1,286.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,755,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,613 shares during the period.

BMV:GOVT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 1-year low of $448.20 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

