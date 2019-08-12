J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,488,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,889 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,738,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,599,000 after buying an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 970,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,720.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,184,000 after buying an additional 239,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

