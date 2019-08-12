J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after buying an additional 483,263 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after buying an additional 433,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 669.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,255,000 after buying an additional 316,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $217.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

