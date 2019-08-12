J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,389,000 after acquiring an additional 251,933 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,461,000 after acquiring an additional 458,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,576,000 after acquiring an additional 160,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.39. 3,904,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

