J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 17,130 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries accounts for approximately 3.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned about 1.91% of Winnebago Industries worth $23,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

WGO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.