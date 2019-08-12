J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.90. 350,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.