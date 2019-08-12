Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given a $89.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has been assigned a $89.00 price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,198. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $1,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,611,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $516,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,463. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

