Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jaguar Health’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($5.61) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jaguar Health an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAGX. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of JAGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,917. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 372.84% and a negative net margin of 667.59%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of Jaguar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

