Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 141,773 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 155.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.21. 574,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

