Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,334 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 710,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $2,049,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 217,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.84. 31,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

