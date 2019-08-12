Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 245.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. 36,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,564. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

